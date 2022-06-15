BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Dollar Tree in Brigham City is facing thousands of dollars in damage after an elderly woman allegedly rammed her car through the store’s entryway.

According to Lt. Crapse of Brigham City Police, a woman was driving with her husband at 1:30 p.m. on June 14 when the crash happened.

The woman was attempting to park when she accidentally pushed on the vehicle’s accelerator instead of the brake, driving through the glass window and into the Dollar Tree located at 972 West 1150 South.

Lt. Crapse says the woman did strike a customer who was shopping inside, though he noted that their injuries weren’t very serious as they refused transport following medical care. No one else on the scene was injured.

Due to the fact that the incident occurred on private property, no police citations were issued.