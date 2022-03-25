ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – An 83-year-old woman was hit by a car while she was crossing the street on the morning of March 25.

According to St. George News, officers were dispatched to the area of Dixie Downs Road and 1740 North, next to Firehouse Park, just after 8:15 a.m. on reports of a silver Mazda6 with four occupants striking an elderly woman.

The victim was transported to St. George Regional Hospital with injuries to the back of her head and a fracture to her left leg after being pinned under the suspect vehicle at one point. Her injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Upon police arrival, the victim was conscious and moving her arm but could be heard whining in pain, as noted by St. George News. Eight first responders from St. George Police Department, St. George Fire Department, and Gold Cross Ambulance immediately tended to her, while the suspect sat distraught being questioned by police.

The incident was cleared within 30 minutes.