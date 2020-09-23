Elderly man, woman found dead in home in apparent murder-suicide in southern Utah

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4 News) — An elderly man and woman were found dead inside a home in southern Utah early Wednesday morning in an apparent murder-suicide.

According to a news release from the Hurricane City Police Department, dispatch received a call at approximately 6:03 a.m. from a male who stated he had just shot his wife and was planning to shoot himself.

“It has been a long time since a homicide has occurred in Hurricane, probably about 15 years,” Hurricane City Police Officer Ken Thompson told ABC4 News. “Every scenario was taken into account when our officers entered with their guns drawn, including a possible ambush.”

Officers responded to the residence near 100 Ash St., where they established a perimeter and attempted to contact the male by telephone several times with no answer. Police eventually entered the home and found two individuals deceased inside.

The bodies have been taken to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner for an autopsy. The names of the deceased are not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.