GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A fatal crash has been reported in Grand County on U.S. Route 70 near milepost 187 by Thompson Springs at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says a Nissan Sentra was headed westbound when it hit the barrier and rolled.

An adult male believed to be in his 70s, the vehicle’s single occupant, was ejected and died on the scene.