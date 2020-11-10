Elderly couple, cat, found dead during welfare check in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City are investigating after an elderly couple, and their cat, was found dead during a welfare check on Monday.

According to Salt Lake City Police, a concerned citizen called them regarding the married couple, a 69-year-old female, and a 72-year-old male.

Police responded to the couple’s home at a mobile home park near 118 North 1320 West where they found the couple was “obviously deceased”.

The fire department also responded to check the air quality inside the home. Carbon monoxide was detected however it has not been determined as a cause of death, according to police. Their bodies have been taken to the medical examiner to determine how they died.

There was no indication of trauma or anything else suspicious, according to police.

*Developing* ABC4 will provide an update once additional information is released.