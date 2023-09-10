Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Elder Jeffrey R. Holland is back home and recovering after an extended hospital stay, according to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Elder Holland and his children are very grateful for the many prayers offered on his behalf during this health challenge and time of sorrow following the passing of Sister Holland. As his health improves, he looks forward to resuming active service in his ministry,” Church officials stated.

The Church apostle was reportedly hospitalized for observation and treatment of ongoing health complications. He was in the hospital for a stay of over a month.

The Church did not disclose the severity of Holland’s health complications.

Earlier this year, Holland was excused from Church duties for two months due to ongoing health concerns. Holland and his wife Patricia were reportedly suffering from COVID. Holland had also recently begun dialysis for a kidney condition, Church officials said.

Holland returned to Church services slowly in June.

On July 20, it was announced that his wife Patricia Holland had passed away at the age of 81. According to the Church, Patricia had died peacefully after a brief hospitalization.

Elder Holland currently serves as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the second-highest leadership body of the LDS Church. He was called to serve as a member of the quorum in June 1994.