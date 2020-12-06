Elder Dale G. Renlund and Sister Ruth L. Renlund test positive for Covid-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Elder Dale G. Renlund, an apostle for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Ruth L. Renlund tested positive for Covid-19 according to a Church spokesperson.

Elder Renlund serves as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Eric Hawkins, a spokesperson for the church said the two tested positive despite carefully following recommended public health practices. Elder Renlund has mild symptoms and Sister Renlund is asymptomatic.

Hawkins said, “The Church is following all appropriate health protocols for contract tracing and will continue to follow health guidelines for this virus to protect Church leaders and the community. We continue to encourage all to to take steps to protect themselves and one another during this pandemic, including wearing masks, frequently washing hands ands social distancing.”

Other church leaders are being tested as a precaution.