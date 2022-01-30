Elder D. Todd Christofferson honors Mormon Battalion on its 175th anniversary

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (ABC4) – History was made on Jan. 29, 1847, when the 500 Latter-day Saints that made up the Mormon Battalion marched over 2,000 miles from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, to San Diego, California.

Religious leader, Elder D. Todd Christofferson celebrated the 175th anniversary of the battalion’s arrival by honoring these historic church figures at the Old Town San Diego State Historic Park on Jan. 30.

The Apostle referred to the Mormon Battalion as “a very apt example of doing hard things and doing them well. They had challenges that we can barely comprehend — physical challenges and some spiritual, I’m sure. But they handled them. They didn’t complain. They went to work. And to me that’s something we need very much in this day and time. We need to work through a lot of things. Each one has his or her own challenges and opportunities to face. But they did. Theirs were mostly physical, overcoming a wilderness and carving a road out of the wilderness. But they didn’t give up. They didn’t stop. They found a way.”

Christofferson’s brother Greg, who is president of the Mormon Battalion Association, commemorated those who marched for their faith, saying “We can’t really accomplish much without faith. We wouldn’t act at all without some degree of faith. The deeper our faith, the more we can achieve on the basis of that faith. To me, it’s an interesting thing that it takes faith to begin to do something. But when you do act on faith, it increases the faith. So, it’s a wonderful, virtuous, upward cycle. Faith leads to work, which leads to greater faith and greater works and so on. It’s just the way life ought to be. I salute them, the members of the Mormon Battalion, for a tremendous model of faith-filled and faith-based action.”

Other attendees of the anniversary discussed lessons they adopted from the Mormon Battalion. J. Clifford Wallace, a Latter-day Said and senior judge on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, shared, “I just can’t imagine marching all that way, leaving their families, wives and children, and then taking this horrendous march, and President Young giving them a blessing and sending them on their way. It indicates the kind of courage we should have today, that we aren’t lost if we understand where we should look for truth and then fulfill it and not be hesitant and not worry about how difficult it is — but how important it