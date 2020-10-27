EN VIVO:El informe de el Gobernador Herbert y el liderazgo local acerca de COVID-19 en español.

Live Now: Spanish speaking COVID-19 briefing with Governor Herbert and local leaders
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – El Gobernador Herbert y los lideres locales informaran a la comunidad de habla hispana en el aumento de el COVID-19.
Governor Herbert and local leaders will brief the Spanish speaking community on the current COVID-19 surge.
Ellos discutirán el aumento desproporcional de COVID-19 en la comunidad y los pasos que todos deberían tomar para ayudar a poner el virus bajo control.
They will discuss the disproportionate rise of COVID-19 within the community and the steps everyone should take to help bring the virus back under control.
Los oradores serán:
- Gobernador Gary Herbert
- Edwin Espinal, oficial de información publica de el departamento de salud de Utah
- Rossina Lake, oficial de información publica de el departamento de salud de Utah para la respuesta de el COVID-19
- Dr. Wing Province, medico de el cuarto de emergencias de Intermauntain Health Care
- Silvia Castro, directora de el centro de negocios Suazo.
The speakers are:
- Governor Gary Herbert
- Edwin Espinal, Spanish public information officer, Utah Department of Health.
- Rossina Lake, Spanish public information officer, State of Utah COVID-19 response
- Dr. Wing Province, Emergency room physician, Intermountain Health Care
- Silvia Castro, Director Suazo Business Center
