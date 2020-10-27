EN VIVO:El informe de el Gobernador Herbert y el liderazgo local acerca de COVID-19 en español.

Live Now: Spanish speaking COVID-19 briefing with Governor Herbert and local leaders

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – El Gobernador Herbert y los lideres locales informaran a la comunidad de habla hispana en el aumento de el COVID-19.

Governor Herbert and local leaders will brief the Spanish speaking community on the current COVID-19 surge.

Ellos discutirán el aumento desproporcional de COVID-19 en la comunidad y los pasos que todos deberían tomar para ayudar a poner el virus bajo control.

They will discuss the disproportionate rise of COVID-19 within the community and the steps everyone should take to help bring the virus back under control.

Los oradores serán:

Gobernador Gary Herbert

Edwin Espinal, oficial de información publica de el departamento de salud de Utah

Rossina Lake, oficial de información publica de el departamento de salud de Utah para la respuesta de el COVID-19

Dr. Wing Province, medico de el cuarto de emergencias de Intermauntain Health Care

Silvia Castro, directora de el centro de negocios Suazo.

The speakers are: