SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Former Utah legislator Becky Edwards has officially qualified for the Republican Primary ballot in the special election to replace Congressman Chris Stewart.

The Lieutenant Governor’s Office has verified 7,000 signatures out of the 12,500 submitted by Edwards’ campaign, meeting the required number for qualification.

The signatures spotlight the grassroots efforts of hundreds of Edwards’ supporters to get her on the ballot for the special election in November.

“This was truly a grassroots, volunteer-driven effort, and I’m incredibly grateful for the hundreds of Utahns across the district that gathered signatures on my behalf,” Edwards said. “I’m proud to be the only candidate on the ballot with this level of support and momentum, and I extend my heartfelt appreciation to each and every Utahn who played a part in this achievement.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Verification is still pending on the signatures turned in by Utah businessman Bruce Hough who is also seeking a place on the ballot.