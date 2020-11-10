Utah (ABC4 News) — The Hinckley Institute of Politics is reporting historic student voter turnout in the 2020 Election.
The Hinckley Institute was founded with the goal of increasing student civic engagement. According to an article from the institute, for 55 years the institute has maintained a strict non-partisan agenda and kept its focus on helping young people explore their passions and elevate opportunities for students to contribute to public life.
According to the article, over 50% of all young voters participated in this election cycle. That number is 8% higher than in 2016, according to the institute.
The 2020 election saw a huge voter turnout overall. According to Utah.gov, more than 1.2 million Utahns cast their vote in the 2020 election.
- Utah reports 2,517 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday 11 more deaths
- GM to hire 3,000 mostly remote jobs. Here’s what they are looking for
- Young voter participation up 8% from 2016
- President-elect Biden pledges to protect Affordable Care Act as Supreme Court considers its fate
- Family of Draper mom and son killed in Nevada shooting request donations to Road Home in lieu of flowers