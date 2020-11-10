Young voter participation up 8% from 2016

Utah (ABC4 News) — The Hinckley Institute of Politics is reporting historic student voter turnout in the 2020 Election.

The Hinckley Institute was founded with the goal of increasing student civic engagement. According to an article from the institute, for 55 years the institute has maintained a strict non-partisan agenda and kept its focus on helping young people explore their passions and elevate opportunities for students to contribute to public life.

According to the article, over 50% of all young voters participated in this election cycle. That number is 8% higher than in 2016, according to the institute.

The 2020 election saw a huge voter turnout overall. According to Utah.gov, more than 1.2 million Utahns cast their vote in the 2020 election.