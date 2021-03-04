‘Y’ mountain near BYU lit in rainbow colors Thursday night

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The “Y” mountain near Brigham Young University in Provo was illuminated in rainbow colors Thursday night.

The 'Y' in Provo can be seen lit up tonight in rainbow colors. @BYU said it did not authorize the lighting of the 'Y' tonight, stating, "the 'Y' is the university's property and any form of public expression on university property requires prior approval."@abc4utah pic.twitter.com/WA873TOMSF — Rosie Nguyen (@ABC4Rosie) March 5, 2021

Thursday marks one year since the LGBTQ+ acceptance movement was ignited after a change to the honor code regarding homosexual behavior.

ABC4 was told that some students wore rainbow T-shirts to school to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

BYU responded to the incident in a tweet stating, “the Y is BYU property and any form of public expression on university property requires prior approval.

The University added that they did not authorize the lighting of the Y.