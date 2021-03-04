‘Y’ mountain near BYU lit in rainbow colors Thursday night

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The “Y” mountain near Brigham Young University in Provo was illuminated in rainbow colors Thursday night.

Thursday marks one year since the LGBTQ+ acceptance movement was ignited after a change to the honor code regarding homosexual behavior.

ABC4 was told that some students wore rainbow T-shirts to school to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

BYU responded to the incident in a tweet stating, “the Y is BYU property and any form of public expression on university property requires prior approval.

The University added that they did not authorize the lighting of the Y.

