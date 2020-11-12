Woods Cross High School moves to remote learning due to COVID-19

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Woods Cross High School will be switching to an online-learning format for 2 weeks after having more than 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases at the school over the last 2 weeks.

The school made the announcement in a letter to parents on Wednesday.

According to a letter from the school, health department guidelines dictate that any school with more than 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases across multiple settings will result in a 2-week closure of the school.

Woods Cross High will begin a “soft closure period” starting Thursday, November 12, and ending Thursday, November 26.

No classes will be held on November 12 to give teachers time to prepare for the virtual-learning transition, according to Woods Cross High officials.

Virtual classes will begin for all students on Monday, November 16, according to a letter from the school.

Here is the the class schedule for the 2 week remote learning period.

Period Time :

1st /5th 7:30-8:55 a.m.

2nd/6th 9:00-10:40 a.m. 3rd/7th 10:45-12:10 a.m.

Lunch Break 12:10-12:50 p.m.

4th/8th 12:55-2:20 p.m.

Grab-and-go school lunches will be available for Woods Cross High students at Millcreek Jr. High School from 9:00- 9:30 a.m., Muir Elementary from 10:00-10:30 am, and Adelaide from 10:30-11:00 am.

