UTAH (ABC4) – The U.S. News and Rankings recently released data on the best-ranked high schools in the nation for the year 2022.

24,000 schools were ranked in the report, with 163 Utah schools making the final list.

Most of the top schools ranked in Utah are Charter Schools including:

Beehive Science and Technology Academy- Sandy, Utah (With a 100% graduation rate, this school ranked #305 nationally) InTech Collegiate High School – North Logan Northern Utah Academy for Math Engineering and Science – Layton Academy for Math Engineering and Science – Salt Lake City Itineris Early College High School – West Jordan Karl G Maeser Preparatory Academy – Lindon

The top public Utah high schools according to the report are:

Corner Canyon High School – Draper Skyline High School – Salt Lake City Farmington High School – Farmington Timpview High School – Provo Davis High School – Kaysville Viewmont High School – Bountiful Ridgeline High School – Millville Mountain Crest High School – Hyrum Brighton High School – Salt Lake City Lone Peak High School – Highland

The rankings for these schools were based on college readiness scores from AP or SAT exams and state exams for math, reading and science.

The report also investigated how low-income students or minorities scored on tests as well as graduation rates for the school.