UTAH (ABC4) – The U.S. News and Rankings recently released data on the best-ranked high schools in the nation for the year 2022.
24,000 schools were ranked in the report, with 163 Utah schools making the final list.
Most of the top schools ranked in Utah are Charter Schools including:
- Beehive Science and Technology Academy- Sandy, Utah (With a 100% graduation rate, this school ranked #305 nationally)
- InTech Collegiate High School – North Logan
- Northern Utah Academy for Math Engineering and Science – Layton
- Academy for Math Engineering and Science – Salt Lake City
- Itineris Early College High School – West Jordan
- Karl G Maeser Preparatory Academy – Lindon
The top public Utah high schools according to the report are:
- Corner Canyon High School – Draper
- Skyline High School – Salt Lake City
- Farmington High School – Farmington
- Timpview High School – Provo
- Davis High School – Kaysville
- Viewmont High School – Bountiful
- Ridgeline High School – Millville
- Mountain Crest High School – Hyrum
- Brighton High School – Salt Lake City
- Lone Peak High School – Highland
The rankings for these schools were based on college readiness scores from AP or SAT exams and state exams for math, reading and science.
The report also investigated how low-income students or minorities scored on tests as well as graduation rates for the school.