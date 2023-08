SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Grab those backpacks, pencils and notebooks! It’s August and that means summer is winding down and the school year is about to begin.

The first day of school is right around the corner. For several school districts class is in session as soon as next week. For other school districts, depending on what grade your student is in, the start date is a little different from other students at the school.

ABC4 has compiled the start dates for every school district across Utah so you can easily find when your student starts the new school year. The dates have been compiled using the calendars found on each school district’s website. If the calendar includes a different start date depending on grade, it has been noted.

Every district is listed in alphabetical order below. You can easily find your school district by pressing “CTRL” and “F” at the same time on your keyboard to search this post for your school district.

ALPINE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Kindergarten: Wednesday, Aug. 23

Grade 1 – 12: Wednesday, Aug. 16

BEAVER SCHOOL DISTRICT

Grade K – 12: Wednesday, Aug. 16

BOX ELDER SCHOOL DISTRICT

Grade K – 12: Monday, Aug. 28

CACHE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Kindergarten: Wednesday, Aug. 30

Grade 1 – 12: Thursday, Aug. 24

CANYONS SCHOOL DISTRICT

Kindergarten: Thursday, Aug. 24

Grade 1 – 12: Monday, Aug. 21

CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT

Grade K – 12: Wednesday, Aug. 16

DAGGETT SCHOOL DISTRICT

Grade K – 12: Monday, Aug. 21

DAVIS SCHOOL DISTRICT

Grade K – 12: Thursday, Aug. 17

DUCHESNE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Grade K – 12: Tuesday, Aug. 22

EMERY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Kindergarten: Wednesday, Aug. 23

Grade 1 – 12: Wednesday, Aug. 16

GARFIELD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Grade K – 12: Wednesday, Aug. 16

GRAND COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Grade K – 12: Wednesday, Aug. 16

GRANITE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Grade K – 12: Wednesday, Aug. 16

IRON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Kindergarten: Wednesday, Aug. 16

Grade 1 – 12: Tuesday, Aug. 15

JORDAN SCHOOL DISTRICT

Kindergarten: Wednesday, Aug. 30

Grade 1 – 6: Tuesday, Aug. 22

Grade 7: Monday, Aug. 21

Grade 8 – 9: Tuesday, Aug. 22

Grade 10 – 12: Monday, Aug. 21

JUAB SCHOOL DISTRICT

Kindergarten: Wednesday, Aug. 23

Grade 1 – 12: Wednesday, Aug. 16

KANE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Grade K – 12: Tuesday, Aug. 15

LOGAN CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Kindergarten: Monday, Aug. 28

Grade 1 – 12: Wednesday, Aug. 23

MILLARD SCHOOL DISTRICT

Grade K – 12: Wednesday, Aug. 16

MORGAN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Kindergarten: Tuesday, Aug. 29

Grade 1 – 12: Tuesday, Aug. 22

MURRAY CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Kindergarten: Monday, Aug. 28

Grade 1 – 6: Monday, Aug. 21

Grade 7: Friday, Aug. 18

Grade 8 – 12: Monday, Aug. 21

NEBO SCHOOL DISTRICT

Kindergarten: Wednesday, Aug. 23

Grade 1 – 12: Wednesday, Aug. 16

NORTH SANPETE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Grade K – 12: Thursday, Aug. 17

NORTH SUMMIT SCHOOL DISTRICT

Grade K – 12: Wednesday, Aug. 23

OGDEN SCHOOL DISTRICT

Kindergarten: Tuesday, Aug. 29

Grade 1 – 12: Tuesday, Aug. 22

PARK CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Grade K – 12: Tuesday, Aug. 22

PIUTE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Grade K – 12: Tuesday, Aug. 15

PROVO CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Grade K – 12: Wednesday, Aug. 16

RICH SCHOOL DISTRICT

Grade K – 12: Monday, Aug. 21

SALT LAKE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Grade K – 12: Tuesday, Aug. 22

SAN JUAN SCHOOL DISTRICT

Grade K – 12: Wednesday, Aug. 16

SEVIER COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Kindergarten: Thursday, Aug. 17

Grade 1 – 12: Wednesday, Aug. 23

SOUTH SANPETE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Grade K – 12: Thursday, Aug. 17

SOUTH SUMMIT SCHOOL DISTRICT

Kamas Valley Schools Grade K – 12: Thursday, Aug. 24

Silver Summit Academy Secondary & Elementary: Tuesday, Aug. 15



TINTAC SCHOOL DISTRICT

Grade K – 12: Tuesday, Aug. 12

TOOELE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Preschool: Thursday, Aug. 24

Grade K – 12: Thursday, Aug. 17

UINTAH SCHOOL DISTRICT

Preschool: Wednesday, Sept. 6

Kindergarten: Wednesday, Aug. 30

Grade 1 -12: Wednesday, Aug. 23

WASATCH SCHOOL DISTRICT

Kindergarten: Wednesday, Aug. 23

Grade 1 – 9: Tuesday, Aug. 15

Grade 10 – 12: Wednesday, Aug. 16

WASHINGTON SCHOOL DISTRICT

Grade K – 12: Tuesday, Aug. 15

WAYNE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Preschool: Tuesday, Sept. 5

Kindergarten: Monday, Aug. 28

Grade 1 – 12: Wednesday, Aug. 23

WEBER SCHOOL DISTRICT