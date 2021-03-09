Weber State University announces 2021 commencement schedule

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Weber State University has released their 2021 commencement schedule.

According to the university, Spring 2021 commencement will be held April 29, 30, and May 1.

A news release said that all ceremonies will be held in Stewart Stadium unless there is inclement weather, in which case the ceremonies will then be held at the Dee Events Center

All commencement ceremonies will be live streamed at weber.edu/commencement.

Officials said that all graduates will be gives one graduate ticket and two tickets for guests to attend.

Graduating students can register for tickets starting April 12 at weberstatetickets.com

Faculty members who are interested in attending can register for tickets starting April 26. The featured speaker for the commencement ceremony will be A former Weber State and NFL football star turned professional opera singer, Ta’u Pupu’a.

In accordance with state guidelines, social distancing and the wearing of face coverings will be required at the ceremonies, according to the university.

The schedule for the ceremonies can be found below:

April 29

7 p.m. Virtual Commencement Ceremony

April 30

9 a.m. Moyes College of Education

1 p.m. College of Engineering, Applied Science and Technology

4 p.m. Lindquist College of Arts & Humanities

6 p.m. College of Science

May 1