Weber State University announces 2020 commencement ceremony

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) — Weber State University will hold its 2020 spring/summer commencement ceremony on August 29, 2020, in the Stewart Stadium at 8 p.m.

There are currently 768 graduates registered to attend with each graduate allowed to bring four guests.

School officials say the event will carefully follow the health departments’ recommendations for social distancing. In compliance with the state’s phased guidelines, everyone in attendance must wear a face covering.

“The graduating class of 2020 will always be remembered as those who had the determination to complete their college education during a time of historic tumult,” said WSU President Brad Mortensen. “I applaud their grit and tenacity and know they will use these strengths to continue to lead and succeed.”

To reserve your ticker visit the Weber State University website.