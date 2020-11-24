WATCH: Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind share gratitude video

Utah (ABC4 News) — Tis the season of giving, and Utah’s children who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind, visually impaired, or deaf-blind are sharing their messages of gratitude to donors.

Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, USDB, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, educates students who are deaf, blind, or deaf-blind to achieve their full academic, social, and career potential.

According to USDB, their centers lead the way as a national model in providing the most responsive, caring, and innovative approach possible to meet students’ unique educational needs.

USDB has three campuses, Ogden, Salt Lake City, and Springville. They also have a statewide outreach program serving children across the entire state through Outreach Services.

It’s the time of year when corporations, families, and individuals are looking for a good cause. With Giving Tuesday around the corner, USDB wanted to share their message of thanks.

Giving Tuesday is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, a day dedicated to transforming local communities around the world.

Students at USDB are sharing their Thanksgiving gratitude for a New Education Foundation. To show their thanks, students unveiled a “Student Gratitude Video” to thank their donors.

The video shows gratitude for things donations cover; hearing aids and specialized equipment, white canes, accessibility technology, magnification devices, educational opportunities, and more.

“Helping the Education Foundation is extremely rewarding to me. I am fully supportive of its mission. I love that its grants go to children with unique needs. The dollars are put to use for these wonderful and deserving students who have such amazing abilities,” USDB Education Foundation Board Member Meghan Holbrook said.

Holbrook is part of the Board that helped launch the nonprofit foundation.

During a small event Tuesday, the LeAnna Willmore family made a surprise $50,000 donation in memory of son Trent Florence who was blind.

“This foundation is life-changing for the students it serves. When it comes to nonprofits, the higher the percentage, the better for donations going directly to the cause; this foundation is able to give 100% of each dollar donated to these children who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind, visually impaired, or deaf-blind,” USDB Communications Director Susan Thomas said.

The USDB foundation’s mission is to provide resources and financial support to meet the unique needs of children and families served by the Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind.