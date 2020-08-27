UVU, BYU ranked nationally for best return on investment

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Valley University has been ranked by Business Insider as the third in the nation for the best return on investment. Brigham Young University has been ranked sixth. The list from Business Insider ranked four-year, bachelor’s degree granting colleges and universities from across the country.

“Students who attend school at UVU can count on an affordable, quality education and a significant return on their education,” said President Astrid S. Tuminez. “Business Insider’s No. 3 ranking is evidence of UVU’s commitment to maintaining affordability and accessibility to students, especially to those from traditionally underrepresented groups in the university’s service region.”

The ranking was determined by ratio of earnings to the average cost of attendance. According to the ranking, UVU’s return on investment is 84.7%. The average UVU undergraduate earns $43,800 within 10 years of graduating, and the average annual cost to attend UVU is $12,921.

According to the ranking, the average cost of attending BYU is $18,136 with the median earnings after 10 years for students coming out at $59,700.

Bernard M. Baruch College claimed the top spot in the Business Insider rankings. Meanwhile, BYU-Idaho came in second place.