ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — After a decade of service, Utah Tech University President Richard “Biff” Williams announced he would be stepping down at the start of the new year to pursue other opportunities.

Williams has worked at Utah Tech since 2014, the year after the institution earned a designation as a university. Under his presidency, Utah Tech’s student enrollment grew by 42% and increased scholarship funding by 90%. In addition, Williams added more than 200 academic programs including the university’s first graduate degrees.

“I am beyond grateful for my tenure at Utah Tech,” Williams said. “What we have built, experienced and accomplished together is nothing short of remarkable. Our collective success is a testament to what a group of people with passion, skill and purpose can achieve.”

A Utah Tech spokesperson said Williams is currently interviewing for administrative positions at other higher-learning institutions. His decision to step down allows the Utah Board of Higher Education to secure a new president for Utah Tech by the start of the fall semester.

UT Associate Vice President of Executive Affairs and Chief of Staff Courtney White will be named interim president, subject to board approval, after Williams steps down on Jan. 5, 2024. The Utah Board of Higher Education will reportedly begin a comprehensive national search for Williams’ permanent replacement.

“The Utah Board of Higher Education extends its gratitude to President Williams for his years of service and contributions to Utah Tech University,” said Board of Higher Education Chair Amanda Covington. “As we enter this transitional period, I am confident in White’s considerable leadership experience within USHE, and the positive impact he can bring to the UT campus community. I look forward to considering his appointment as interim.”

Utah Tech Board of Trustees Chair said Williams’ leadership and vision will be missed and he will be remembered as “the ultimate Trailblazer.”

“President Williams has overseen one of the most successful, impactful and unprecedented eras of growth of any institution of higher learning in the nation,” UT Board of Trustees Chair Tiffany Wilson said. “His leadership and vision will be tremendously missed, but he will always be remembered as the ultimate Trailblazer.”