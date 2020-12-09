Utah student nationally recognized with childhood cancer survivor scholarship

HEBER, Utah (ABC4 News) — Heber resident, Andrew Felsted, was diagnosed with a stage four cancerous brain tumor shortly before his fifth birthday.

After surgery to remove his tumor, Andrew lost eyesight, the ability to speak and was partially paralyzed. Through the years he has overcome his challenges and is now a marathon runner and student at Brigham Young University-Idaho, studying public health.

Felsted underwent brain and spine radiation along with chemotherapy. As time progressed Felsted, re-learned how to walk and talk.

“I have never let these challenges affect my ability to succeed. Although some things take more

time, I always put forth my full effort in everything I do,” said Felsted.

Through overcoming his challenges, Felsted has been selected as a 2020 recipient of the Northwestern Mutual’s Childhood Cancer Survivor Scholarship program.

The Northwestern Mutual Childhood Cancer Survivor Scholarship Program was created to assist pediatric cancer survivors, age 25 and under, who plan to continue their education in college or other vocational programs.

The program is administered by Scholarship America. Felsted, alongside 42 other students nationwide, has been recognized for the impact childhood cancer had on them personally or are a sibling to someone who has lost the battle to childhood cancer.

There is often costly treatment associated with childhood cancer. The lifesaving treatments can lead to many long-term financial challenges, including questions of how to afford higher education.

According to Northwestern Mutual, their company is committed to helping children and families affected by childhood cancer achieve their education goals.

“I have worked very hard to perform well at an academically demanding school and persevere overall. I am grateful for the new perspective I gained from my cancer journey,” said Felsted.

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families

in need. “The Foundation has given more than $386 million since its inception in 1992 and is

designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company’s employees and

financial representatives live and work,” as stated by the foundation.

Their efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education.