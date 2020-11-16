Utah schools closed for COVID-19 outbreaks

Utah (ABC4 News) — As coronavirus cases continue to rise through the state, schools throughout Utah’s 41 school districts continue to close and reopen due to the spread of the virus.

According to officials, the virus is currently spreading most commonly among people ages 15-24.

“We need to stop this alarming trend,” Gov. Herbert said during the press conference Thursday. With the constant changes of schools going from in-person to virtual, ABC4 News has created a list with the status of schools within Utah’s school districts.

In the state’s COVID-19 School Manual, it says that when a school transitions to remote learning, the decision is made by school administrators in collaboration with the local school board and the local health department.

**This list will be updated as new information is released.

Alpine School District

While many schools in Alpine School District have moved to modified or hybrid schedules, no schools in the district are currently closed/moved online due to COVID-19.

Beaver County School District

According to the Beaver County School District website, all schools are in-person at this time.

Box Elder School District

Box Elder High School will be online until Nov. 30

Cache County School District

According to the Cache County School District website, all schools are in-person at this time.

Canyons School District

Alta High School will be online until Nov. 30

Corner Canyon High will be online until Nov. 30

Jordan High School will be online until Nov. 30

Indian Hills Middle School will be online until Nov. 30

Carbon School District

Castle Valley Center will be online until after Thanksgiving break.

Daggett School District

According to the Daggett School District website, all schools are in-person at this time.

Davis School District

Northridge High School online until Nov. 18

Syracuse High School online until Nov. 19

Davis High School online until Nov. 30

Layton High School online until Nov. 30

Woods Cross High School online until Nov. 30

Shoreline Junior High School online until Nov. 30

Bountiful High School online until Dec. 1

Viewmont High School online until Dec. 1

Legacy Junior High School online until Dec. 1

Syracuse Junior High School online until Dec. 1

Duchesne County School District

Officials with the Duchesne County School District tell ABC4 News all schools are in-person at this time.

Emery School District

According to the Emery School District website, all schools are in-person at this time.

Garfield County School District

According to the Garfield County School District website, all schools are in-person at this time.

Grand County School District

Officials with the Grand County School District tell ABC4 News all schools are in-person at this time.

Granite School District

Hunter High School

Skyline High School will be online until Nov. 20

Cottonwood High School will be online until Nov. 27

Cyprus High School will be online until Nov. 20

Iron County School District

According to the Iron County School District website, all schools are in-person at this time.

Jordan School District

Riverton High School online until Nov. 30

Bingham High School online until Nov. 30

Mountain Ridge High School online until Nov. 30

Herriman High School online until Nov. 30

West Jordan High School online until Nov. 30

Copper Hills High School online until Nov. 30

West Hills Middle School online until Nov. 30

Sunset Ridge Middle School online until Nov. 30

South Jordan Middle School online until Nov. 30

West Jordan Middle School online until Nov. 30

Elk Ridge Middle School online until Nov. 30

Copper Mountain Middle online until Nov. 30

Fort Herriman Middle School online until Nov. 30

Hidden Valley Middle School online until Nov. 30

Mountain Creek Middle School online until Nov. 30

Juab School District

Officials with the Juab School District tell ABC4 News all schools are in-person at this time.

Kane County School District

Officials with the Kane County School District tell ABC4 News all schools are in-person at this time.

Logan City School District

Officials with the Logan City School District tell ABC4 News all schools are in-person at this time.

Millard School District

Officials with the Millard School District tell ABC4 News all schools are in-person at this time.

Morgan School District

Officials with the Morgan School District tell ABC4 News all schools are in-person at this time.

Murray School District

According to the Murray School District website, all schools are in-person at this time.

Nebo School District

Schools in Nebo School District have moved to modified or hybrid schedules, no schools in the district are currently closed/moved online due to COVID-19.

The following schools are on a temporary alternating schedule:

Maple Mountain High School on alternating schedule until Nov. 29

Salem Hills High School on alternating schedule until Nov. 29

Springville High School on alternating schedule until Nov. 29

Payson High School on alternating schedule until Nov. 29

North Sanpete School District

According to the North Sanpete School District website, all schools are in-person at this time.

North Summit School District

North Summit High School online until Nov. 30

Ogden City School District

Officials with the Ogden City School District tell ABC4 News all schools are in-person at this time.

Park City School District

ABC4 News is waiting for information concerning schools in the Park City School District.

Piute County School District

Officials with the Piute County School District tell ABC4 News all schools are in-person at this time.

Provo City School District

According to the Provo City School District website, all schools are in-person at this time.

Rich School District

Officials with the Rich School District tell ABC4 News all schools are in-person at this time.

Salt Lake City School District

All 40 schools within the Salt Lake City School District are online at this time. According to the district, the school board has not voted on when in-person learning will resume.

San Juan School District

According to the San Juan School District website, all schools are in-person at this time.

Sevier School District

Officials with the Sevier School District tell ABC4 News all schools are in-person at this time.

South Sanpete

According to the South Sanpete School District website, all schools are in-person at this time.

South Summit School District

According to the South Summit School District website, all schools are in-person at this time.

Tintic School District

Officials with the Tintic School District tell ABC4 News all schools are in-person at this time.

Tooele County School District

Stansbury High will be online until Nov. 30

Tooele High will be online until Nov. 30

Uintah School District

According to the Uintah School District website, all schools are in-person at this time.

Wasatch County School District

Wasatch High School will be online starting Nov. 16 until Dec. 1

Washington County School District

According to the Washington County School District website, all schools are in-person at this time.

Wayne County School Districts

Officials with the Wayne County School District tell ABC4 News all schools are in-person at this time.

Weber School District

Weber High School online until Nov. 19

Orion Jr. High School online until Nov. 30

Snowcrest Jr. High School online until Nov. 23

Learn more about how the state of Utah and the Utah Department of Health is handling COVID-19 protocols regarding Utah Schools.

