Utah governor approves recommendations for reopening schools

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Governor Herbert approved the State Board of Education’s recommendations for reopening schools in the fall; which will be added to the state’s Utah Leads together 2.0.

The State Board’s recommendations cover all areas from hygiene and teacher training to classroom set-up and mask-wearing. The document is intended to be a guideline for schools and districts to follow when creating their own individualized plans for their community.

Those plans must still be “approved by the local school board or charter school governing board in an open and public meeting and made available to the public on the local education agency’s and each schools’ website by August 1, 2020.”

The State Board’s recommendations do not mandate mask-wearing but do recommend that individual schools require it. They also advise schools to create contingency plans for students and employees who are at higher risk including remote learning and work re-assignment.