Utah colleges, universities ranked among best in the nation in new report

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you are looking to attend one of the best national universities but want to stay in Utah, you are in luck – three of Utah’s universities have been ranked among the best national universities in the nation.

U.S. News recently released is top colleges for 2022. In its report, U.S. News ranks hundreds of colleges and universities based on factors like retention of students, class size, undergraduate academic reputation, and how much each school invests in instruction and student services.

Within its reports, U.S. News ranks schools among three categories – liberal arts, by region, and national universities. Those among the national universities include a mix of research institutions offering undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs.

Princeton topped out the U.S. News list with Columbia, Harvard, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) tying for second. Yale landed in the fifth spot and Stanford and the University of Chicago tied for sixth. The University of Pennsylvania took eighth and four colleges tied for ninth: California Institute of Technology, Duke, Johns Hopkins, and Northwestern University.

Three Utah universities landed spots on the list as well. Brigham Young University and the University of Utah fell within the top 100 while Utah State University claimed a spot in the top 250.

BYU tied for the 79th spot with three other schools – American University in Washington, D.C., Gonzaga University in Spokane, Wash., and North Carolina State University.

Utah tied for 99th with the University of Oregon, the University of Colorado Boulder, and Auburn University in Alabama.

Utah State landed in 249th, tying with Bowling Green State University out of Ohio, Harding University of Searcy, Ark., Lesley University in Cambridge, Mass., Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tenn., Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Tex., the University of Memphis in Tenn., the University of Missouri-Kansas City, the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, the University of New England in Maine, the University of North Dakota, the University of St. Francis in Ill., Wayne State University in Mich., and West Virginia University.

U.S. News also ranked schools per region. Utah, falling in the west region, had four schools make the cut. Out of 126 schools, here are the top five schools in the west region.

Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo University of Portland Whitworth University in Spokane, Wash. St. Mary’s College of California in Moraga

For Utah, Salt Lake City’s Westminster College was the highest ranking in the west, landing in the 18th spot. The next highest-ranking Utah school is Southern Utah University at 67th. Weber State University took 77th in the west while Utah Valley University landed between 94th and 122nd based on the U.S. News rankings.

To view the full rankings, click here.