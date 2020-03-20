Utah Board of Education cancels all state assessments amid COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The State Board of Education announced Thursday they have voted to cancel all school assessments for this school year. Utah schools are still on a statewide dismissal because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This includes the RISE test and the Aspire test for all grade levels. The ACT is not canceled but will be postponed as long as necessary. Contact your local school for ACT information.

Testing data is extremely important because it directs state and federal funds to our schools. The Board committed to working with our legislature to fund the next school year appropriately.

Board spokesperson Mark Peterson said, “Utah is not the only state suspending test, there are many others doing that so I’m assuming the federal government will be willing to work with us on that.”

The Board also voted to lift some reporting requirements for schools through the end of the school year.

