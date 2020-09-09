University changes up how it awards scholarships, the new plan uses GPA only

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah’s Dixie State University is changing the game in how the school awards scholarships. Now freshman academic scholarships will be based exclusively on student’s unweighted high school GPA’s.

Unweighted GPA, means there is not a difference between an AP College class “A” or a regular class “A” both will translate to 4.0.

A news release sent to ABC4 News explains the new scholarship system, in effect immediately for those applying for the 2021-2022 academic year, will no longer factor in students’ ACT or SAT scores, but focuses solely on student’s performance in their high school classes.

“Research has shown that students’ propensity for success in college can be best predicted by their high school GPAs,” Jay Sorensen, director of admissions at Dixie State, said. “By basing scholarship awards only on students’ GPAs, Dixie State can reward students for dedicating themselves to hard work, studying hard and succeeding in classes for four years.”

The release explains the new system “aligns with Dixie State’s commitment to offering an open education that widens access and participation to everyone by removing barriers and making learning accessible, abundant, and customizable for all students.”

“DSU is dedicated to a better vision of higher education, and we believe that everyone deserves the chance to succeed,” Sorensen said. “It is our dedication to being open-access and inclusive that drives us to adopt a scholarship model that reflects this commitment.”