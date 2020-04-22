Two Utah schools recognized by U.S. Department of Education

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Wasatch Academy located in Mt. Pleasant and Bonneville Elementary in Salt Lake City were named Green Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education Wednesday morning. The two Utah schools earned the title by reducing environmental impact and costs, improving health and wellness and offering effective sustainability education. Across the country, 39 schools are being honored for their efforts.

“I want to congratulate this year’s U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School honorees for a job well done,” says U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. “During this unprecedented time, it’s a pleasure to celebrate these bright spots of creativity and to applaud the teachers and local education leaders who have worked to create healthy, sustainable, and innovative learning environments for their students.”

The two Utah schools honored were named from a pool of candidates nominated by 27 states. To see what other schools were honored by the U.S. Department of Education, check here.

Latest posts: