PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — It may come as no surprise to Utahns that the Provo-Orem metro area was recently revealed to be Utah’s most educated city, according to a recent WalletHub study.

The study said Provo-Orem has the fourth-highest percentage of high school diploma holders and the second-highest percentage of associate’s degree holders or “college-experienced” adults. This is out of 150 cities throughout the United States.

Provo and Orem are highly concentrated college towns, thanks to being home to two popular Utah college campuses. Utah Valley University‘s main campus is situated in Orem, while Brigham Young University‘s main campus is in Provo.

According to US News’ college rankings, UVU has a graduation rate of 31% and BYU has a significantly high graduation rate of 79%.

The quality and attainability of education in Provo-Orem, not just in secondary education but in its public school system, helped rank the metro area 14th overall in the nation in WalletHub’s study.

Salt Lake City and the Ogden-Clearfield metro area both made the cut into the top 150 on WalletHub’s study as well.

Utah’s capital, home of the University of Utah and several satellite campuses from institutions throughout the state, ranked 38th among the nation’s 150 largest cities. Ogden-Clearfield, which most notably houses Weber State University, ranked within the top 100 at 90 overall.

The most educated city in the United States? According to WalletHub’s study, that would be Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Michigan city ranked first in both educational attainment, quality of education, and attainment gap between race and gender. It’s also among the highest average university quality in the nation while having the highest percentage of graduate degree holders, bachelor degree holders, associate degree holders, and high school graduates.

This could be due to having three quality institutions within the city including the University of Michigan, Concordia University Ann Arbor, and Washtenaw Community College.