Teachers from the Salt Lake School District rally for higher wages

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Teachers and parents gathered together Tuesday to rally for teacher’s salaries in Salt Lake City School District.

On June 6th the Salt Lake Education Association (SLEA) asked for mediation because of what they say was the school district’s failure to provide adequate resources to make sure teachers stay in Salt Lake City School District.

The Salt Lake City School District Board of Education offered a new, single-lane salary schedule that would have provided a starting teacher salary of $50,100, but would mean a loss of more than $125,000 in earnings over a 30 year career.

A counter-offer by SLEA to accept a 5-percent increase based on the 2018-19 salary schedule was rejected by the school district. The district also rejected proposals to cap class sizes and extend pay for parental leave.

One teacher at Tuesday’s rally said we need to stand together and to start making teaching jobs the best in the state.

The school district and association negotiating teams are expected to meet with a federal mediator later this summer.

What others are clicking on: