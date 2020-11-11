Teachers call for Test-Out day, push for regular testing for in-person teachers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A group of Utah teachers are calling for a Test-Out Day this Thursday, a day for teachers to call in sick to work and take that time to get tested for COVID-19.

The group ‘Teachers Take Charge‘ is leading the action and hundreds have responded to the call online.

Lindsay Plummer is a teacher in the Granite District and an organizer with the group; “The percent positive rate is more than 18% and we’re still holding in-person classes with no hybrid schedule, no social distancing.”

She explained that her group got the idea from teachers across the country holding protest-style sick-out days, but felt a test-out was more feasible, and more in line with their needs. “We think we need to take the initiative and get tested. We know we’ve all been exposed. Testing isn’t happening in the schools but we know we should do the responsible thing and get tested.”

Their test-out day aims to combine that responsibility with a message to state and district leaders that they want teachers tested regularly if they are expected to teach in-person.

“What teachers really want right now is to go online at least until after Christmas break and then reassess,” Plummer said.

In a press conference Monday, Governor Herbert talked out a goal of teachers being tested regularly but didn’t give a timeline for that goal. These teachers hope to speed that promise up.

“We’re doing this out of concern for our students and their families, but also for our own safety. “