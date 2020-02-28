Teachers at elementary school in South Salt Lake hold ‘walk-in’ for education funding

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)— Educators, teachers, and community members organized a “walk- in” at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School Friday.

Officials with the school say a “walk-in” is less destructive for students. During a walk-in, participants gather in front of the school before the day starts and then walk-in together. This demonstration coincides with several across the state.

A half-day has been planned at Salt Lake City School District as part of the protest.

The Salt Lake Education Association is calling it a Day of Action.

After school is over, hundreds of teachers will walk from the Federal Building to the Capitol for Educators Day on the Hill. As lawmakers decide how much funding goes to education, teachers are hoping to put pressure on them.

Teachers are demanding lawmakers to put the state’s surplus into education, a 6% pay increase, and paid parental leave.

