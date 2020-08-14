Teacher back-to-school costs skyrocket: Academics Amid the Pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Every year teachers spend some money out of their own pockets for supplies and materials, but this year teachers say they’re spending hundreds, even thousands of dollars more because of COVID-19.

Caren Burns is in the Granite District. She’s getting ready for 25 second graders, “We’re going into frontline work in just a couple of days.”

Teachers like Ms. Burns go above and beyond constantly but this year it’s hitting a new high.

“I polled my school and friends around the state and the average that teachers are spending I’d say is $800 to $1,000.”

Most of the money is going to personal protective equipment.

“Teachers are starting to panic because some schools start tomorrow. If teachers haven’t seen plexi-glass or masks yet they are starting to buy their own supplies,” explained Ms. Burns.

She went on, “I bought scrubs because my doctor recommended wearing scrubs that are anti viral. I’ve bought a hundred dollars worth of masks and had another hundred dollars worth donated to me. A lot of us have bought desk or room air filters that are 125 dollars each.”

But teachers regular supply costs are also way higher; kids can’t share crayons and pencils this year.

“Anything that we usually buy in bulk to save money we are having to buy individually so our supply budgets are going up exponentially.

Granite teachers have a supply budget of $250 which is a little higher than average across the state.

“All of those things that are PPE that are above and beyond what the district is providing and come out of our own pockets; there’s no opportunity to be reimbursed.”

Then there are technology costs for teachers working from home, overtime pay loss for teachers required to teach in-person and online, and the physical toll this year is already bringing.

Ms. Burns said, “It’s really horrible to have the make the choice between your personal safety and your job.”