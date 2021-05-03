Teacher Appreciate Week 2021: What you need to know

Utah (ABC4) – Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 7 is Teacher Appreciation Week with National Teachers’ Day celebrated Tuesday, May 4.

According to the National Day Calendar, National Teacher Appreciation Week recognizes dedicated educators across the county.

The National Day Calendar says political and educational leaders began discussions for a day to honor teachers in 1944. In 1953, former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt persuaded the 81st Congress to proclaim National Teachers’ Day.

The National Education Association says this past year, teachers have faced additional challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic than in years past.

Our teachers play a critical role in educating and shaping children. Everyone, no matter their level of education, has been shaped by the influence of a teacher.

The National Day Calendar shares some of the following ideas of how to celebrate your teachers:

Refill supplies. Many teachers stock their classrooms with the supplies they need to effectively teach.

Write a letter showing your support. Your words may encourage a teacher to continue making a difference in a child’s life.

Ask them what they need the most. Sometimes just being asked is the most important part.

Volunteer in your schools. Every day, schools rely on parent support for many programs to succeed.

Going out of your way to let our teachers know how much we appreciate their dedicated hard work can make all the difference.

School districts throughout Utah are taking to social media reminding students and parents it is Teacher Appreciation Week and sharing ideas of how to honor our Utah teachers.

The South Summit School District says “May 3-7 is Teacher Appreciation Week! Be sure to tell your child’s teacher how much you appreciate them. It’s been a tough year for ALL of us!”

“This week we celebrate our educators during National Teacher Appreciation Week. We are incredibly grateful for those who teach in Tooele County School District and the difference they make in shaping the future for our students. Thank you today, and every day!,” the Tooele County School District says with a video showing their appreciation.

The Juab School District says “It’s teacher appreciation week, and we can’t pass up the chance to thank all our educators who have made this school year possible. Join us in celebrating them!”