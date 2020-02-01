Suicide prevention conference hopes to reach youth

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Hope4Utah hosted it’s second elementary suicide prevention conference Friday.

The event took place at Clearfield High School and encourages students who are a part of their schools Jr. Hope Squad — to identify peers struggling socially.

The event featured singing, activities, and speakers to help students learn what to do — and how to help those kids in need of support.

“It’s a really great program that not only teaches suicide prevention but also life skills,” said Disney Peterson, social media coordinator for Hope Squads.

More than 800 elementary school students from 31 northern Utah elementary schools attended the event.

If you or someone you know needs help, there’s the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. For more information, visit utahsuicideprevention.org.

