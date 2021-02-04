SLC teacher weighs in on $150B educational funding difference in Romney backed COVID-relief plan

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4 News) – Senators launched an all-night session on Capitol Hill Thursday evening to lay the groundwork for President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

Included in the package is $170 billion in educational funding, which isn’t the $20 billion Utah Senator Mitt Romney was hoping for.

“The president expressed his view that we need to do more than that,” says Romney. “Both in terms of building additional classrooms, hiring additional teachers, and put in place more extensive HVAC systems in the schools that we have.”

“It’s not a one-time investment, we have to continue to supply the PPE, all of the disinfectants,” says Holly Reynolds, a social studies teacher at West High School in Salt Lake City. “The things that get us open, are the things that keep us open.”

Reynolds is preparing for the return of 120 students on Monday. She works in the Salt Lake City School District, the state’s most populous district and the only district to remain online only for students since the start of the pandemic. That is until recent weeks.

“What’s taking up all of my time right now are the logistical things,” says Reynolds. “How do I arrange desks in the classroom? Where am I going to put my camera? How many monitors do I need?”

As the district’s schools prepare to reopen, Utah Senator Mitt Romney is among a group of GOP senators proposing $20 billion to get schools back on track.

“That’s a figure that has come from the CDC on the requirements for schools that are closed to be able to open again,” said Romney.

The figure isn’t even a quarter of the $170 billion dollars the president is asking for.

“With regards to education, we believe having provided more than two times the amount for schools through our prior Covid relief bills that there’s not the need for 170 billion which is in his COVID relief package,” says Romney.

Nearly a year ago, then President Donald Trump signed The Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economy Security Act (CARES Act) into law on March 27, 2020. It offered $13.5 billion in educational funding.

Nine months later, Trump signed the second covid relief package that offered $82 billion for educational funding on December 27, 2020. Of the $82 billion, $54 billion was geared toward Pre K-12 schools.