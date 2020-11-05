Skyline High School transitions to distance learning due to confirmed COVID-19 cases

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Skyline High School will be joining the list of schools transitioning to online learning due to confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Ben Horsely with the Granite School District said students were dismissed from school Thursday for distance learning upon formal recommendation from the Salt Lake County Health Department.

This is after the high school reached 15 cases of COVID-19 earlier this week, according to Horsely.

