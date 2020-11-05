Skyline High School transitions to distance learning due to confirmed COVID-19 cases

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Skyline High School will be joining the list of schools transitioning to online learning due to confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Ben Horsely with the Granite School District said students were dismissed from school Thursday for distance learning upon formal recommendation from the Salt Lake County Health Department.
This is after the high school reached 15 cases of COVID-19 earlier this week, according to Horsely.
This story will be updated as ABC4 receives more information.
- Legal battle launched as presidential race still too close to call
- Live election updates: President Trump delivers remarks as ballot counting continues in several battleground states
- Democrats retain House control, but Republicans stop broad expansion
- 4 times in US history presidential race results were questioned
- Counties with the worst virus surges overwhelmingly voted for Trump
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.