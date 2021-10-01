See the best private high schools in Utah, according to Niche

(ABC4) – It’s that time of year – website Niche has released its ranking of the best private high schools in the nation for 2020. While states in the Northeast appear to dominate the top spots, one Utah high school landed in the top 115. Niche also released its ranking of the best private high schools in the Beehive State.

Niche is a platform “connecting students and families with colleges and schools” that prides itself on not sticking strictly to standardized test scores and academic performance, which might not reflect socioeconomic and racial disparities or unique school policies during the COVID-19 pandemic. For 2022, Niche de-emphasized SAT and ACT scores by one-third.

The company says it combined ratings directly from current students, alumni and parents, with more quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers; resources and facilities; extracurricular activities; and more.

Four of the top five private schools happen to be located in Connecticut and Massachusetts:

Phillips Academy (MA) The Hotchkiss School (CT) Choate Rosemary Hall (CT) The College Preparatory School (CA) Groton School (MA)

In Utah, The Waterford School in Sandy ranked the highest in the national ranking, coming in at 107th.

Here is a look at the private high schools in Utah ranked, courtesy of Niche:

The Waterford School, Sandy Rowland Hall, Salt Lake City Wasatch Academy, Mt. Pleasant Judge Memorial Catholic High School, Salt Lake City Juan Diego Catholic High School, Draper St. Joseph Catholic High School, Ogden American Heritage School, American Fork Liahona Preparatory Academy, Pleasant Grove Intermountain Christian School, Salt Lake City Layton Christian Academy, Layton American Heritage of South Jordan Dorius Academy, Layton Williamsburg Academy, St. George

See the full list of Niche’s top private schools for 2022.