See the best private high schools in Utah, according to Niche

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

School classroom with blackboard

(ABC4) – It’s that time of year – website Niche has released its ranking of the best private high schools in the nation for 2020. While states in the Northeast appear to dominate the top spots, one Utah high school landed in the top 115. Niche also released its ranking of the best private high schools in the Beehive State.

Niche is a platform “connecting students and families with colleges and schools” that prides itself on not sticking strictly to standardized test scores and academic performance, which might not reflect socioeconomic and racial disparities or unique school policies during the COVID-19 pandemic. For 2022, Niche de-emphasized SAT and ACT scores by one-third.

The company says it combined ratings directly from current students, alumni and parents, with more quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers; resources and facilities; extracurricular activities; and more.

Four of the top five private schools happen to be located in Connecticut and Massachusetts:

  1. Phillips Academy (MA)
  2. The Hotchkiss School (CT)
  3. Choate Rosemary Hall (CT)
  4. The College Preparatory School (CA)
  5. Groton School (MA)

In Utah, The Waterford School in Sandy ranked the highest in the national ranking, coming in at 107th.

Here is a look at the private high schools in Utah ranked, courtesy of Niche:

  1. The Waterford School, Sandy
  2. Rowland Hall, Salt Lake City
  3. Wasatch Academy, Mt. Pleasant
  4. Judge Memorial Catholic High School, Salt Lake City
  5. Juan Diego Catholic High School, Draper
  6. St. Joseph Catholic High School, Ogden
  7. American Heritage School, American Fork
  8. Liahona Preparatory Academy, Pleasant Grove
  9. Intermountain Christian School, Salt Lake City
  10. Layton Christian Academy, Layton
  11. American Heritage of South Jordan
  12. Dorius Academy, Layton
  13. Williamsburg Academy, St. George

See the full list of Niche’s top private schools for 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files