School Choice Part 3: Charter Schools

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – In her three-part series, ABC4’s Education Correspondent Sarah Martin dives deeper into “School Choice” options and what they mean for you and your family. In this third installment: the in’s and out’s of Charter schools.

Wallace Stegner Academy is a charter school in West Valley for K-8th grade; there are a little over 600 kids on campus. Wallace Stegner stands out because of their test scores. This is just their fourth year in operation, but they’re already scoring at or above average in every category the State tracks.

Anthony Sudweeks, the Co-Executive Director of the school explained, “As a little tiny superintendent in this one building, we can make dramatic changes really quickly as we see our students needing it.”

Like most charter schools, Wallace Stegner was founded by teachers who wanted to do things differently.

“When we started this school we took the things that we learned our classes as teachers and in the hallways with other teachers and we tried to put them in on a large scale. We kept saying, we’re building the plane as we’re flying it,” Sudweeks said.

Charter schools are essentially an entire school district on one campus so they have more flexibility to prioritize things like music and STEM, and can customize the experience to their community. A major hurdle though is educating the public.

Sudweeks said of parents, “They don’t know that charter schools are free public schools, exactly like the school down the road from them; I think that’s what holds a lot of parents back.”

Charter schools are tracked, evaluated and funded by the state, but they’re sustained by attendance. We’ve had a few Utah charter schools close this year and that’s because attendance numbers couldn’t balance the budget.

Wallace Stegner does not have that problem. They’ve implemented a lottery system and already have more names than slots for next year, but that might not be the case for your charter school close by.

When doing your homework, start at the state board’s Data Gateway and School Report Card. Always make time to visit a school and really feel out the atmosphere. Talk to other parents and include your child in the decision-making process.

More Resources: