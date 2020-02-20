Salt Lake teachers call for allies to join them for a ‘Walk For Students’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake Education Association is calling for teachers, parents, students, and community allies to unite as they walk out of the classroom to demand lawmakers increase funding for Utah’s public schools.

In a post on the Salt Lake Education Association’s Facebook page, the organization said the walkout is to help them “adequately serve” their students. It also emphasized that this walkout is not about teacher salaries.

“It is disgraceful for Utah to be dead last in education funding and expect teachers, secretaries, tutors, and custodians to pick up the slack,” association officials said.

The walkout will start at 1 p.m. at the Federal Building at 125 S. State to the State Capitol where they will meet in the rotunda at 2 p.m. alongside UEA for a short program.

The organization says other reasons for the walkout include money to reduce class sizes, money to recruit and retain substitutes and para-professionals and money for mental health professionals to work with trauma-affected students.

Association officials say those who are unable to walk, can plan to meet at the Capitol building by 1:45 p.m.

