Salt Lake City students tested for COVID-19 before returning to in-person learning

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4 News) – In preparation for secondary students and staff returning to in-person learning on Monday, the Salt Lake City School District is offering free Covid-19 testing.

“To add peace of mind, parents are sending their children to school for the first time since a pandemic,” says Yándary Chatwin, Spokesperson for the Salt Lake City School District.

Following the state health department guidelines to test students and staff frequently, Chatwin says the district is taking part in the “test to stay” program which is already being administered by some surrounding districts.

“We want to learn from those around us who have been in-person a lot longer,” explains Chatwin.

In the case of Salt Lake City’s School District, it will essentially be a “test to start” since Monday will be the first time secondary students return to the classroom since the pandemic began.

Testing will be done at Highland High School as well as East High School and West High School.

West High is where social studies teacher Holly Reynolds teaches.

“We’re starting with testing everyone, and so we know where we’re at right at the start,” says Reynolds.

The tests are optional, and parents should check each school for its testing schedule.

“It will be a rapid test, says Chatwin. “That means you will be able to get your results within 15-30 minutes.”

The tests are being administered by the district. Results will be provided by email or in an in-person copy.

“If a student wants to return to in-person learning and their family doesn’t want them to be tested they would have to quarantine for ten days before returning for in-person learning,” says Chatwin.

The district says in addition to testing, masks are mandatory and there will be plexiglass barriers in place where social distancing isn’t an option.