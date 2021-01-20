Salt Lake City secondary students to return to limited in-person learning in February

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Secondary school students in Salt Lake City will return to in-person learning in February following a vote by the School District Board of Education.

According to a release, a proposal was presented during a Tuesday night meeting by Interim Superintendent Larry Madden to have secondary students attend school in-person two days a week starting on February 8.

That proposal, which passed, keeps Wednesdays as a digital learning day. High school students would have the flexibility to choose which classes to attend in person and which classes to attend remotely.

According to the Board of Education, these measures will help ensure manageable class sizes in some of the largest schools in the district.

Board President Melissa Ford says, “I’m thrilled we will be offering an in-person learning option for ALL students in the Salt Lake City School District. We’ve always expressed a desire as a Board to bring students back into the classroom as soon as we felt we could safely do so. We’ve continued to follow the science and have made data-driven, evidence-based decisions that make sense for our constituents here in Salt Lake City, even when the choice has been difficult. Last night’s local decision, made by our locally elected school board leaders, is no different. With COVID-19 mitigation strategies in place and vaccines rolling out to our educators and employees, I feel confident that we can safely execute this next step in our children’s education. I’m glad we can offer this choice to the families in our district who have been wanting this option for their students. And for families who wish to keep learning online, remote learning will continue to be a safe, quality learning mode.”

Board Vice President Nate Salazar adds, “Providing an option for our families is important, and as a Board, we remain committed to doing everything we can to keep our employees and our teachers safe. The COVID-19 vaccine has been a game-changer, and my main priority in moving forward with an in-person learning option for all our students is to make sure we continue to prioritize health and safety while continuing to deliver a quality education to our students.”

At the end of January and beginning of February, the district will allow elementary schools to learn in-person.

This move comes after the bonuses proposed by the state legislature were put in jeopardy. In December, Salt Lake City School District teachers learned they may not receive these bonuses because they remained in virtual learning.

Teachers in the district began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in mid-January.