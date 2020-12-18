Salt Lake City School District to propose plan to return to in-person learning

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — The Salt Lake City School District has proposed a plan that would allow teachers to receive the bonuses proposed to the state legislature, but only if they return to in-person learning.

On Wednesday, the Utah legislature passed a motion proposing $1,500 bonus checks for all Utah teachers alongside a massive budget increase for Public Education, but Salt Lake City teachers were not considered eligible at the time.

According to a news release from the SLCSD, Interim Superintendent Larry Madeen has created a proposal for secondary students in the district to return to in-person learning by Feb. 8, 2021. The proposal will be discussed at an SLCSD Board meeting on Jan. 5, 2021, a news release said.

This plan will require SLCSD teachers and frontline employees to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 8 and Jan. 9, 2021. The second dose of the vaccine will then be administered to these teachers and employees on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30.

A start date of Feb. 8 will allow all SLCSD employees who receive the vaccine the required seven-day period for the vaccine to reach its full efficacy, according to a news release.

The district said that it will also continue to follow in-person precautions to keep students safe during in-person learning.

According to the proposal, families who want their children to continue learning remotely will be allowed to do so.

Speaker Brad Wilson, who spoke with SLCSD officials about the proposal, made the following statement: