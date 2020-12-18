Salt Lake City School District to propose plan to return to in-person learning

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — The Salt Lake City School District has proposed a plan that would allow teachers to receive the bonuses proposed to the state legislature, but only if they return to in-person learning.
On Wednesday, the Utah legislature passed a motion proposing $1,500 bonus checks for all Utah teachers alongside a massive budget increase for Public Education, but Salt Lake City teachers were not considered eligible at the time.
According to a news release from the SLCSD, Interim Superintendent Larry Madeen has created a proposal for secondary students in the district to return to in-person learning by Feb. 8, 2021. The proposal will be discussed at an SLCSD Board meeting on Jan. 5, 2021, a news release said.
This plan will require SLCSD teachers and frontline employees to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 8 and Jan. 9, 2021. The second dose of the vaccine will then be administered to these teachers and employees on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30.
A start date of Feb. 8 will allow all SLCSD employees who receive the vaccine the required seven-day period for the vaccine to reach its full efficacy, according to a news release.
The district said that it will also continue to follow in-person precautions to keep students safe during in-person learning.
According to the proposal, families who want their children to continue learning remotely will be allowed to do so.
Speaker Brad Wilson, who spoke with SLCSD officials about the proposal, made the following statement:
“I am very encouraged by the discussions this week and think the timeline laid out balances student and educator needs. Utah students and teachers across the state have shown incredible resiliency this past year as they’ve faced the challenges of 2020 head on. I want to commend Salt Lake City educators and staff for the many ways they’ve supported their students and school communities throughout the pandemic. The Legislature demonstrated support for students and educators this week with an unprecedented $400 million investment of new education funding, much of which will flow directly to Salt Lake City School District. If the school board approves this timeline in their meeting on January 5th, all teachers and school staff, including those in the Salt Lake City School District, will be able to take advantage of the one-time stipend that is part of that funding package, and what’s even more exciting is that kids will be back in the classroom where they learn best.”