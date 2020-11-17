Salt Lake City School District Board hold meeting to discuss possibble return to school plans

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City School District board is meeting to discuss back to school plans for students.
All 40 school in the district moved to online at one time due to COVID-19.
It is expected that the board will propose and vote on a plan and timeline for when students can go back to in person learning.
