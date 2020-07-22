Salt Lake City School Board votes to delay start of school year

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – After a sometimes tumultuous meeting, the Salt Lake City School Board voted to delay the start of the school year this Fall.

While the board debated plans to reopen schools, a West High student joined the call to speak for her peers.

“Ireally appreciate the idea of giving us more time to see how things go but I don’t want any of my peers to be left behind and that ould be my greatest hope is that we are all in this together, said Arundhati Oomen from West High.

Salt Lake Board members voted in favor of delaying the start of the school year until Tuesday after Laborday on September 8th.