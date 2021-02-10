Salt Lake City Community College to host fundraiser for student scholarships

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake Community College has announced that it will be hosting a fundraiser to raise money for the school’s student scholarship programs.

According to a news release, SLCC will be its first “Giving Day” in an attempt to raise $100,000.

The event will be held at 8:00 a.m. on Feb. 17 and 4:28 p.m. on Feb. 18, which adds up to 1,948 minutes, to commemorate the school’s founding in 1948, a news release said. The fundraiser was also timed to coincide with National Random Acts of Kindness Day on Feb. 17, school officials said.

“SLCC is acting on this important day to create positive change for its students,” said Nancy Michalko, executive director of the SLCC Foundation. “Raising $100,000 is ambitious, but it mirrors the dramatic need of our students. If we meet our goal, this funding will make a huge impact by increasing the number of scholarships we can provide. “

The two sponsors of the fundraiser, Mountain American Credit Union, and University Federal Credit Union, have agreed to match donations made up to $1,000 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 17, a news release said.

“Scholarships can reduce the time our students take to earn their degrees and certificates so they can more quickly enter the workforce, contributing to their family stability, our community, and local economy,” said SLCC President Deneece G. Huftalin. “We are honored to join forces with our current supporters, faculty and staff, stakeholders, and the general public to provide more opportunity for more Utahns.”

SLCC says Giving Day is part of a multi-year campaign to raise $40 million in scholarships for students by 2023.