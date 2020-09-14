Roy High School announces positive COVID-19 case in school administrator

ROY, Utah (ABC4 News) –Roy High School announced a positive case of COVID-19 in a school administrator.

Officials with Roy High School say they have “a COVID-19 related case” that has impacted the school. “A member of the school’s administrative team recently tested positive. Three other members of the administration have been directed to quarantine due to potential exposure,” school officials state in a press release.

Officials say they believe the administrator contracted the virus outside of school. After conducting a thorough contact tracing process, school officials say they did not identify any students or faculty members who were potentially exposed.

A substitute leadership team has been organized and will act as a proxy for the Roy High administrative team until the affected administrators are cleared to return to work, estimated to be around September 25, 2020.

“We will continue to work closely with officials from the Weber Morgan Health Department in monitoring this situation and we will provide updates as needed. In the meantime, the school remains open and we will continue to follow the health and safety guidelines as outlined in our Safe Weber Framework,” as stated in the release.