Does your child want to learn culinary schools or be in a marching band but their school doesn’t have the options? There is a way they can get those additional education options by choosing where to attend school.

Dr. Brian McGill, principal at Alta High School, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about how parents and students can take advantage of school choice permits.

To learn more you can school choice permits or Alta High School you can visit the Canyons School District website.

