LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – Parents will weigh in Tuesday evening on Alpine School District’s proposal to get back to school at a board meeting. It begins at 6pm at Lake Mountain Middle School for about 200 in-person attendees and to a live-stream here.

Alpines current proposal, Return to Learn, has been met with mixed reviews from parents, many saying they are looking for more detail before making a final decision on sending their children back to school.

Kimberly Bird, Alpine District Assistant to the Superintendent, explained that the plan is based on information from the Centers for Disease Control, local health departments, and on parents and educator surveys. Of 16,000 parents who responded, Bird says more than 12,000 wanted their kids to return to the classrooms in person.

The district will require masks for students and teachers all day long with few exceptions. They’ve also decided to do a shortened day for all students across the board to give teachers more prep and online teaching time. The district says it will accommodate students online who are home quarantining or for a unique situation.

Bird says all responses to COVID-19 outbreaks in schools and classrooms will be handled at the direct instruction of the local health department.

Find the live-streamed meeting and ways to communicated with the district here.