SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Do you think your high school is the best in Utah? Now you can see how your school ranks in the state, thanks to the U.S. News High School rankings.

High schools across the nation were graded based on college readiness, state assessment performance and proficiency, graduation rate, underserved student performance, and college curriculum breadth.

In Utah, the Beehive Science and Technology Academy rose as the top school while ranking 116 nationally. In fact, only six schools across the Beehive State broke into the top 1,000 High Schools nationwide:

#116 Beehive Science and Technology Academy

#412 Karl G Maeser Preparatory Academy

#627 Skyline High School

#802 Park City High School

#964 Corner Canyon High School

#986 InTech Collegiate High School.

“A great high school educates all students from different social and economic backgrounds, exposing them to challenging coursework on the path to graduation,” the report reads. “The highest ranked U.S. public schools in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-24 Best High Schools rankings are those whose students demonstrated outstanding outcomes above expectation in math, reading and science state assessments, earned qualifying scores in an array of college-level exams, and graduated in high proportions.”

The U.S. News ranked 167 schools in Utah. Most of the top-ranked schools in the state are in the northern half. Success Academy in Cedar City is the first high school to appear on the list that is south of the Wasatch Front. It ranked #29 state-wide and #3,218 nationally.

Overall, the U.S. News rankings included data on nearly 25,000 public high schools across the United States, including the District of Colombia.