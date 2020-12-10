Logan High School moves to online learning due to COVID-19

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) — Logan High School announced it will be moving to an online learning format due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the school.

According to a Facebook post from the Logan City School District, 19 students at Logan High have tested positive for the virus, resulting in an additional 200 students at the school being placed in quarantine.

“All students who have been identified as close contacts for those students who have tested positive for COVID-19 have already been notified by the school and should remain in quarantine as directed,” the District said in the Facebook post.

Due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases at the school, Logan High officials have decided to move the school to an online learning format from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18 with the school’s winter break beginning on Dec. 18.

Logan High will return to the classroom on Jan. 4, 2021 according to the Logan City School District.

All other schools in the district will continue with in-person learning through Dec. 18., the District said.

